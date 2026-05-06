Apollo launches Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyres for premium SUVs in India

Apollo Tyres has launched the new Apollo Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyre for the SUV segment in India. The new tyres have been developed for large SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio , with a focus on highway driving, durability, and comfort.

The Apterra HT5 has been designed and developed at Apollo Tyres’ Global R&D Centre in Chennai and will be manufactured at the company’s Chennai and Andhra Pradesh production facilities.

According to the company, the tyre employs Armour Technology along with a hybrid fill compound aimed at improving tread life, mileage, and resistance against cuts and damage during long-distance or heavy-duty use. Apollo Tyres further stated that the tyre’s Dynamic Pattern design has been engineered to improve traction, braking performance, and high-speed stability across varying road conditions.

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The company additionally claims that the tread siping pattern has been tuned to reduce road harshness and improve ride comfort, particularly for highway usage.

Apollo Tyres said the Apterra HT5 has been developed keeping in mind changing SUV usage trends in India, where buyers increasingly expect a balance between durability, comfort, grip, and highway performance from their vehicles and tyres.

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