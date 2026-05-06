HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Apollo Launches Apterra Ht5 Highway Terrain Tyres For Premium Suvs In India

Apollo launches Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyres for premium SUVs in India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 06 May 2026, 18:38 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Apollo Tyres has launched the new Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyre in India for premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio.

Apollo Apterra HT5
Apollo Tyres has launched the new Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyre in India for large SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio
Apollo Apterra HT5
Apollo Tyres has launched the new Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyre in India for large SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio

Apollo Tyres has launched the new Apollo Apterra HT5 highway terrain tyre for the SUV segment in India. The new tyres have been developed for large SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio, with a focus on highway driving, durability, and comfort.

The Apterra HT5 has been designed and developed at Apollo Tyres’ Global R&D Centre in Chennai and will be manufactured at the company’s Chennai and Andhra Pradesh production facilities.

According to the company, the tyre employs Armour Technology along with a hybrid fill compound aimed at improving tread life, mileage, and resistance against cuts and damage during long-distance or heavy-duty use. Apollo Tyres further stated that the tyre’s Dynamic Pattern design has been engineered to improve traction, braking performance, and high-speed stability across varying road conditions.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to 87,000

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹8.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The company additionally claims that the tread siping pattern has been tuned to reduce road harshness and improve ride comfort, particularly for highway usage.

Apollo Tyres said the Apterra HT5 has been developed keeping in mind changing SUV usage trends in India, where buyers increasingly expect a balance between durability, comfort, grip, and highway performance from their vehicles and tyres.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 06 May 2026, 18:38 pm IST
TAGS: tyres apollo

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.