Your electric car is far better suited for winter driving than you first thought. Here's how

For all the concerns about an electric car losing charge in cold conditions, there are also some very big benefits of driving a battery-powered vehicle when the temperature plummets. And while critics of electric vehicles (EVs) continue to argue about the potential impact of cold on batteries, driving such a vehicle may be far safer, especially on icy roads and in snowy conditions.

There are several performance-related advantages that an EV has over an engine-powered vehicle. High on the list is the fact that an EV offers instant torque and there is comparatively far less chances of wheel spin owing to better traction. Spin outs then are likely to be less common on such vehicles. Do note though that you will still need all-weather tyres if driving through snow-choked roads.

Then there is the crucial aspect of weight distribution. Batteries on EVs are usually placed under the floor bed and around the middle portion. This means that EVs tend to have a far better center of gravity when pitted against comparable ICE or internal combustion engine models. A low-mounted battery ensures stability because of the better weight distribution factor.

In slippery conditions in particular, one-pedal driving technology also allows a driver to go easy on the brake pedal. One-pedal driving essentially refers to how regenarative braking kicks in when the foot goes off the throttle, sending energy back to the battery and slowing the vehicle. This allows for a driver to have better control over the vehicle, especially when going downhill on an icy road.

How does cold impact EV battery?

Now while there are driving benefits to an EV in the winter season for sure, it is also true that freezing temperatures will adversely affect the battery within. It is much like how extremely high temperatures also affect EV batteries.

The chemical reactions inside an EV battery are slowed down in extremely cold conditions while research has shown that an EV can drop range by as much as 46 per cent in freezing temperatures. Charing time also goes up when the mercury goes down.

But with rapid advancements in battery technology, these factors are not as big as were in yesteryears.

