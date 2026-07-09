Xiaomi SkyNomad revealed as brand's second EV series with a reconfigurable cabin

Xiaomi has unveiled SkyNomad as the second product series under its EV business, expanding its portfolio beyond the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV. The upcoming range will comprise large-space SUVs and is being positioned around a reconfigurable cabin rather than a conventional driver-focused design. The company said the series will be launched in the Chinese mainland at a later date.

New direction for Xiaomi EV

With SkyNomad, Xiaomi is separating its EV portfolio into two distinct product lines. While the SU7 and YU7 are described as models aimed at driving enthusiasts, the new series shifts attention to interior usability and passenger comfort.

According to Xiaomi, the idea for SkyNomad emerged in early 2023 as customer expectations evolved beyond simply having larger cabins or more features. The company believes buyers are increasingly looking for vehicles that can support a wider range of everyday activities, from commuting and family travel to working from a parked vehicle.

Also Read : Xiaomi YU7 GT laps Nurburgring autonomously, becomes first car to do so

New platform underneath

The SkyNomad range will be based on Xiaomi's newly developed Kunlun Architecture. The platform has been designed to support a flat-floor layout and a long-track seating system, allowing the interior to be configured for different uses.

Xiaomi says the cabin can switch between a standard driving layout and other configurations intended for activities such as working, relaxing or spending time with family while the vehicle is stationary. The architecture has also been developed to accommodate passengers, luggage and pets within the same interior layout.

The company attributes these capabilities to the integration of artificial intelligence, its connected device ecosystem and its manufacturing technologies.

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, described the philosophy behind the project, saying, "Our answer was to let intelligence define the space, to build a living interior that moves with you."

Also Read : New-Generation Xiaomi SU7 Revealed with Up to 902 km Range and Updated Tech

Target customers

Xiaomi says SkyNomad is intended for customers looking for a single vehicle that can serve multiple purposes, including daily commuting, family use and occasional work-from-car scenarios. Rather than positioning the SUV for a specific demographic, the company says it is designed to meet different needs throughout the day.

The SkyNomad project has been under development for around three and a half years. Xiaomi has not yet announced technical specifications, powertrain details or a launch timeline beyond confirming that the series will debut in the Chinese mainland.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: