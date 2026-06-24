Xiaomi YU7 GT laps Nurburgring autonomously, becomes first car to do so

Chinese automaker Xiaomi has achieved another record on the Nurburgring yet again. The YU7 GT with Track Package drove autonomously, without a driver, on the Green Hell while clocking in a lap time of 10 minutes and 29.483 seconds, covering a distance of 20.8 km. The Xiaomi YU7 became the first car to ever do so. However, this is not the only record that the Xiaomi YU7 has under its belt on the Nurburgring. The YU7 GT, being driven by a human, set a production SUV lap record, clocking in at 7 minutes and 34.93 seconds, breaking the record of the Audi RS Q8 Performance by approximately 1.76 seconds.

Xiaomi’s YU7 GT became the first car to complete an autonomous Nürburgring lap, while also setting a production SUV record. The 1,003 hp electric SUV offers 705 km range and 300 kmph top speed

Xiaomi YU7 GT: Autonomous Lap on Nurburgring

The autonomous driving of the Xiaomi YU7 GT was programmed for safe, calculated track positions, which led to a slower lap time compared to a lap driven by a professional racer pushing the car to its limits. The Xiaomi YU7 GT drove through all 73 corners in the 20.8 km stretch of the ‘Green Hell’ while tackling an elevation change of up to 300 metres on the track itself.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹12.39 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹16,300/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra BE 6 ₹18.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility VinFast VF7 ₹21.89 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹28,700/ month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra ₹11.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,100/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra XEV 9S ₹19.95 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹26,100/ month Check Eligibility

The Chinese automaker stated that its autonomous driving technology constantly analyses vehicle dynamics and surrounding road conditions to ensure optimal performance. The system adjusts steering, braking, and power delivery in real time, helping maintain stability and control, especially at high speeds.

The company will leverage data collected from the Nürburgring lap to evaluate vehicle performance under extreme driving conditions, enabling further development and refinement of its autonomous driving capabilities.

Also Read : Skoda Peaq makes global debut; Gets a 91 kWh battery with 640 km range

Xiaomi YU7 GT: Specifications

The YU7 GT is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, powering a dual-motor powertrain. Xiaomi claims the electric SUV delivers a maximum output of 1,003 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a staggering 2.92 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph. Under the CLTC testing cycle, the YU7 GT offers a claimed driving range of up to 705 km on a single charge.

The YU7 GT was launched in China last month with a starting price of 3,89,900 yuan (approximately ₹54.52 lakh). The company aims to sell 5,50,000 vehicles in the Chinese market this year.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: