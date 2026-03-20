New-Generation Xiaomi SU7 Revealed with Up to 902 km Range and Updated Tech

Xiaomi has introduced the updated version of its all-electric sedan, the SU7. The model continues to be offered in three variants – Standard, Pro, and Max – with improvements spanning design, cabin experience, performance, and safety.

Exterior design and personalisation

The new SU7 retains its original proportions, measuring 5 metres in length with a 3-metre wheelbase, while introducing subtle design refinements. Signature elements such as waterdrop headlights and halo-style tail lamps continue, preserving brand identity.

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A revised front grille with integrated radar, new alloy wheel designs, and an expanded palette of nine exterior colours are among the key updates. The focus appears to be on offering more personalisation while maintaining a clean, premium aesthetic.

Cabin and comfort enhancements

Inside, the cabin has been extensively reworked with upgraded materials and layout changes aimed at improving usability. Soft-touch surfaces are now used across most touchpoints, and features like ambient lighting, ventilated seats, and expanded seat adjustability are standardised across variants.

Rear seat comfort has also been improved with better cushioning and recline angles. Additionally, acoustic insulation has been enhanced through laminated glass and added soundproofing, particularly in higher variants.

Xiaomi SU7 has a range of up to 902 km.

Powertrain, range and charging

The SU7 lineup is powered by Xiaomi’s updated electric motor and battery setup. Performance figures include a 0–100 km/h time of just over 3 seconds in its quickest form, while the claimed range goes up to 902 km depending on the variant. The top speed is 265 kmph. Efficiency improvements have also been made through better energy management systems. The DC fast charging system has also been upgraded. It can now add up to 670 km of CLTC range in 15 minutes and charging from 10–80% SoC is as quick as 12 minutes with a peak charging rate of 5.2C.

The claimed CLTC range is of 720 km on the Standard model, 902 km on the Pro, and 835 km on the Max.

Chassis, driving dynamics and safety

The updated model introduces a revised chassis system with adaptive suspension and multiple driving modes. Enhancements in steering, braking, and stability systems aim to improve both comfort and handling.

On the safety front, the vehicle uses a high-strength steel structure, along with a comprehensive suite of sensors and driver assistance technologies. Battery protection and monitoring systems have also been strengthened to meet higher safety benchmarks.

Technology and connectivity

The SU7 continues to emphasise in-car technology with an updated infotainment system, AI-powered voice assistant, and enhanced connectivity features. The system supports multi-device integration and introduces new interaction capabilities, including voice-based vehicle controls and assisted driving functions.

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