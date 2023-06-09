Watch: MG Comet EV - Is India's smallest car also the most practical?

HT Auto
The MG Comet was launched last month as the company's second all-electric offering, after the ZS EV. The Comet EV is quite unlike any other passenger vehicle on Indian roads at present, both because of its shape and styling as well as its overall dimensions. At a time when SUVs are quite the rage among buyers in the country, MG Motor India may have taken a big gamble to drive out this particular model.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 12:59 PM
The Comet EV can park itself into the tightest of spots. Even if it means you may not be able to get out of it at times!
The Comet EV is a head-turner for sure. Now whether heads are turning in impressive awes or scathing stares may vary. But with its two-door, four-seat , boxy layout, it is being projected as an ideal option to battle past congested urban spaces in our country.

The MG Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, is 1,505 mm wide and stands 1,640 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. Obviously, here is an EV that can easily be referred to as a micro car. There may not be acres of space on the inside but a nicely done cabin - complete with an interplay of grey and white colour themes - lend the Comet a nice appeal from within.

MG Comet EV vs Maruti Suzuki Alto: Dimensions  
 Comet EVAlto
Length2,974 mm3,445 mm
Width1,505 mm1,490 mm
Height1,640 mm1,475 mm

But how much does the Comet's proportions actually help its cause in city spaces that are outright claustrophobic? We took out the EV for a quick spin around central and old Delhi recently to find out.

Watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

It isn't as if established small cars like a Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid or even the enormously popular WagonR cannot negotiate the bylanes of Chandni Chowk and Paharganj. Some even venture into here with SUVs and come out unscathed. But what Comet EV brings to the fore is the sheer ease with which it manages to tread across the cluttered lanes and weave around the numerous obstacles - rickshaws, cart-pullers, dug-up roads and the likes.

The Comet EV does not have a noticable road presence but in its extremely small proportions lie its inherent strength. Here is a city-bred, city-based EV that offers around 200 kms of range. The highways may be a trip too far but no narrow road or small parking space is too big a challenge.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2023, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Comet EV MG Motor India MG Comet EV
