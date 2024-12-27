Want to ride electric? You can buy these five e-motorcycles under 3 lakh

Riders across the subcontinent are increasingly opting to look cost-effective and efficient alternatives to their gasoline bikes. If you are on the hunt for an electric motorcycle that costs less than ₹3 lakh, then you should consider taking a look at the following five options:

The electric two-wheeler market is booming with several manufacturers entering the fray and offering highly competitive options with advanced features. With government subsidies being offered and rising petrol and diesel costs, it is currently a very good time to adopt electric mobility in India. The demand for electric two-wheelers has gone up with more and more buyers growing cost-conscious and aware of the environmentally detrimental characteristics of ICE-powered vehicles.

1 Oben Rorr: The Oben Rorr is priced from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and has been gaining popularity through its features and design at a competitive price point. It is fitted with a 4.4 kWh battery pack that is said to bring an IDC-certified range of 187 km on a single charge. It claims an 8 kW of peak power output and goes from standstill to 40 kmph in 3 seconds. Oben Electric claims that this bike tops out at 100 kmph and that it can charge from zero to 80 per cent in 2 hours. It features smartphone connectivity, with which the rider can remotely access vehicle diagnostics, track logs, and the GPS location of the bike. The Oben Rorr further features a Driver Alert System (DAS), theft protection, and a Unified Brake Assist.

2 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is the costliest entry on this list at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and has quickly become one of the most popular names among e-motorcycles. It features a radical sports bike design and is driven by a 7.1 kWh battery that allows for a single-charge IDC-certified range of 211 km. The F77 Mach 2 makes 36.2 bhp and 90 Nm of torque and can go from standstill to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It tops out at 155 kmph and features three distinct riding modes as well as three levels of regenerative braking. Ultraviolette additionally offers 10 levels of regen as optional. The bike gets a five-inch TFT display and features hill hold assist, dynamic stability control, and dual-channel ABS. Traction control is available as an optional add-on.

3 Revolt RV400: The Revolt RV400 is priced from ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven colour options. It features a 3.24 KWh that allows for a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge. It tops out at 85 kmph and can charge from 0-80 per cent in 80 minutes. It is held up by USD forks in the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The RV400 generates 4.1 kW of power from its motor and offers three distinct riding modes with individual range limits and top speed. The bike rides on 17-inch tyres fitted with disc brakes on both ends, and Revolt has included a combi-braking system as part of the safety net.

5 Revolt RV1: The Revolt RV1 is an electric commuter motorcycle and it is priced from ₹84,990 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and ₹99,990 for the RV1+. The standard RV1 features a 2.2 KWh battery pack and a 2.8 kW motor. This configuration makes for 100 km of single charge range and the bike can charge from 0-80 per cent in 2 hours and 15 minutes. While the RV1+ is cosmetically identical, it features a 3.24 kWh battery pack that makes for 160 km of total single-charge range. The RV1+ can charge from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours and 30 minutes. Both variants top out at 70 kmph.

