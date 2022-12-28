HT Auto
Volkswagen to unveil its new EV on January 4 at CES 2023

Volkswagen has announced that it will showcase an all-new electric vehicle at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 3. The German car brand has not revealed further details, but the upcoming EV could be the close-to-production version of the ID. Aero or the ID.7 as well. Also, the automaker would showcase ID.4 and ID. Buzz EVs as the CES 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 11:22 AM
Volkswagen previously unveiled the ID. Aero concept in June this year, which gave us a preview of a suave all-electric sedan that could pave the way for a pure-electric iteration of the Volkswagen Passat. The market launch of this electric sedan is slated for the second half of 2023 in North America, Europe and China. This is going to be the automaker's first-ever global electric sedan. Hence, showcasing this model at the upcoming CES 2023 seems justified.

The concept EV showcased earlier in June this year was a premium mid-size sedan based on the automaker's electric vehicle-specific MEB architecture. It featured an 88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising a range of up to 620 km on a single charge. Volkswagen claimed that this concept car's aerodynamic design allows it for a low drag coefficiency of 0.23.

The auto company has been pushing its electric vehicle offensive pretty hard. Volkswagen aims to grab a large chunk of the global electric car market with a broad range of products. The ID-badged models are a key part of that strategy. The automaker has been working on a broad line of electric cars, which include sub-compact models meant for city driving under the ID sub-brand. Also, the carmaker has formed a new Scout brand, which is responsible for launching electric pickup trucks and rugged zero-emission SUVs.

As part of its EV offensive, Volkswagen has sold 207,200 units of all-electric cars in the first nine months of this year, up 23.5 per cent year-over-year compared to the same period in 2022, compared to 366,400 units sold by the entire Volkswagen Group.

