Tesla production to slow down in world's largest EV market

Reuters reports Tesla will slow down production at its Shanghai facility from January

The report says Tesla will run production for 17 days in January - between Jan 3 and 19

There will be a pause after January 19 for an extended break for Chinese New Year, as per the report

Production in Shanghai is a key factor in Tesla's global plans of extending its lead vs other EV makers

The Shanghai plant is home to Model 3 and Model Y EVs which are meant for local market as well as select overseas markets

But recent Covid waves in China have also recalled uncertain times here

Demand has also been slowing down in China, the world's largest automarket

Tesla recently cut prices of its Model 3 & Model Y EVs by up to 9 % for Chinese customers
