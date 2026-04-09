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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vinfast Vf Mpv 7 Vs Byd Emax 7 Vs Kia Carens Clavis Ev: Specifications Compared

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications compared

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 10:24 am
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VinFast VF MPV 7 is a seven-seater electric MPV slated for India launch on April 15, which will directly compete with rivals like BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

VinFast VF MPV 7 is a seven-seater electric MPV slated for India launch on April 15, which will directly compete with rivals like BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.
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VinFast is gearing up to launch its third electric car in India. After launching the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India, the Vietnamese carmaker is now gearing up to launch the VinFast VF MPV 7, a three-row, seven-seater electric MPV. Slated to launch on April 15, the VinFast VF MPV 7 aims to ramp up the automaker's market share and sales in the country. Upon launch, the VinFast VF MPV 7 will directly challenge rivals like the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

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While the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 are already available in the Indian market, the upcoming Vf MPV 7 is expected to intensify the competition in this space upon its launch. We have already driven the VF MPV 7, and the specifications of this MPV are out.

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BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon490 km
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If you have been mulling over the plan of buying a three-row, seven-seater electric MPV, here is a quick comparison of the VinFast VF MPV 7 with the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Dimension

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Dimension comparison
VinFast VF MPV 7BYD eMax 7Kia Carens Clavis EV
Length4,740 mm4,710 mm4,550 mm
Width1,872 mm1,810 mm1,800 mm
Height1,734 mm1,690 mm1,708 mm - 1,730 mm
Wheelbase2,840 mm2,800 mm2,780 mm
Wheel size19-inch17-inch16-17-inch

The VinFast VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. It also comes with a 2,840 mm wheelbase. On the other hand, the BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a length of 4,550 mm and a width of 1,800 mm. It has a height between 1,708 mm and 1,730 mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,780 mm.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the longest, widest, and tallest among these three. It has the longest wheelbase as well. Also, it comes with the biggest wheel among these three electric MPVs.

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications
VinFast VF MPV 7BYD eMax 7Kia Carens Clavis EV
Battery60.13 kWh55.4 kWh / 71.8 kWh42 kWh / 51.4 kWh
RangeOver 500 km420 km / 530 km404 km / 490 km
Power201 bhp160 bhp / 201 bhp133 bhp / 168 bhp
Torque280 Nm310 Nm255 Nm
Fast charging10-70% in 30 minutes0-80% in 40 minutes10-80% in 40 minutes

The BYD eMax7 has the biggest battery pack and offers the longest range among these three MPVs. Also, it is the most powerful among all.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 10:24 am IST
TAGS: VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMax 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMax 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV
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