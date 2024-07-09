Updated BYD Atto 3 to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect?

BYD India will introduce the updated Atto 3 electric SUV in India tomorrow, July 10, 2024. The new BYD Atto 3 is expected to arrive with a host of upgrades as seen on the global model revealed earlier this year. The electric SUV is also expected to get more variants with a lower price tag making it more competitive against the MG ZS EV in the same space. The updated Atto 3 will be the first launch under BYD India’s new Vice President - EPV business, Rajeev Chauhan.

2024 BYD Atto 3 Expectation: New Variants

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 is expected to get new entry-level variants with a lower price tag. The new variant is also likely to miss out on a few features in a bid to reduce prices. The Atto 3 currently gets a 60.48 kWh battery pack with a range of 521 km (ARAI certified). The new entry trim is expected to get a 50 kWh battery pack offering about 450 km of range on a single charge. A new non-ADAS variant is also likely to join the lineup to make the model more accessible at different price points.

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 updated globally this year gets the new Cosmos Black colour with a new alloy design and wider rubber. The cabin also gets a host of new features in the cabin

All three upcoming variants are likely to continue using the single electric motor at the front churning out 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque. All trims will get fast charging as standard with 0-80 per cent charge in 50 minutes. The Atto 3 is currently offered in a single, fully loaded variant with a price tag of ₹33.99 lakh. There’s no word on the new prices yet but expect the 2024 model to start from around ₹26 lakh (ex-showroom), while prices for higher variants are also likely to be revised.

2024 BYD Atto 3: Global Upgrades

BYD India is also expected to bring the MY2024 Atto 3 which received a host of upgrades earlier this year. This includes the new Cosmos Black paint scheme, new chrome window surrounds, and the D-pillar insert finished in gloss black. The company also dropped the ‘Build Your Dreams’ badge on the tailgate for just ‘BYD’. Furthermore, the SUV gets a wider 235/50 R18 tyre for better grip.

The cabin on the new BYD Atto 3 is expected to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an updated UI

The cabin on the 2024 Atto 3 gets a bigger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The larger unit continues to get the rotating feature along with an updated UI, while the cabin is now finished in a new dark blue and black colour scheme.

Other upgrades include a new ‘Intelligent Start’ system, Amazon Music support, a karaoke function and a BYD app store. The global-spec Atto 3 also gets better voice recognition software, quieter navigation, proximity alarm alerts and a new anti-theft alarm. It needs to be seen how many of these features will make it to the updated India-spec model.

