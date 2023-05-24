HT Auto
Uber customers in Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru will be able to book EVs from June

Global app-based ride-sharing platform Uber has announced its plans to roll out the ‘Uber Green’ program in India from June 2023. The platform will introduce Uber Green in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru first, which will allow customers to book electric vehicles (EVs) in a bid to opt for zero-emissions transportation. Uber Green is currently available in over 100 cities across 15 countries worldwide.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 17:01 PM
(L-R) Andrew Macdonald - Sr. VP, Mobility & Business Operations - Uber with Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia at the launch of Uber Green
(L-R) Andrew Macdonald - Sr. VP, Mobility & Business Operations - Uber with Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia at the launch of Uber Green

Uber is partnering with Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest B2B fleet service provider, Everest Fleet Private Limited, and Moove, the company’s global fleet partner, to deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across the brand’s top seven cities globally. In India, Uber has announced its tie-up with Indian two-wheeler maker Zypp Electric to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2024 under the Uber Moto category. At present, over 1,000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers have already been deployed in Delhi.

Also Read : Uber, Ola, Rapido bike taxis can ply in Delhi again, govt. approves new policy

Furthermore, Uber has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to support the purchase of electric and CNG vehicles. The partnership will help provide loans of about 1000 crores, enabling cleaner vehicles to ply on roads. The ride-hailing platform has also announced a tie-up with Jio-bp and signed an MoU with GMR Green Energy to enable the development of charging infrastructure for EVs.

Uber plans to induct over 10,000 Zypp Electric scooters in its fleet for Uber Moto, and has tied up with Jio-bp to build the charging infrastructure
Speaking on bringing Uber Green to India, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Going all-electric is a challenge that’s bigger than Uber. We can’t do it alone. To be successful, the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers. With these industry-leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride-sharing industry."

Commenting on the announcement, Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Business Operations - Uber, said, “India’s huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. Today, we are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green. We know that our impact goes beyond technology. We are determined to become allies of cities and governments as they seek to combat climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility."

Also Read : Delhi wants Uber, Ola, Rapido bike taxis to go electric to avoid ban

Uber has already announced its commitment to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. The company says it has tripled the number of EVs on its platform and connected with 31 million riders in an EV in 2022.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 17:01 PM IST
