This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car

The Italian-American premium electric car startup Aehra has released images and details of the interior of its first vehicle. The EV, a sports car-like electric SUV, has captured attention with its interior inspired by aircraft and its giant multi-screen display that is the biggest seen inside a car. The prototype of the electric vehicle was showcased in October this year. It will soon go into production as the deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2025.

One of the most unique features of the electric vehicle is the giant full-width dashboard HMI screen that probably measures larger than even the 31-inch 8K display showcased inside the BMW i7 earlier. It stretches from one end of the dashboard to the other, split among three separate displays. Besides showing drive-related information behind the wheel, such as speed, range, and navigation, the other two screens show high-resolution images from two front side cameras. They also add up as a home theatre as well.

Besides this giant screen, the EV also has a smaller, oblong touchscreen at the centre which houses several controls like heating and ventilation. Alessandro Salvagnin, one of the two lead designers, said, "As a start-up with an agile mindset, Aehra has the freedom, passion and talent to unlock the full design potential of cutting-edge electric vehicle platform technology in a way that hasn't been done before, and this is extremely exciting."

The interior design of the electric SUV has been inspired from airplanes. It reflects in the low weight, high strength and optimal comfort of the seats. The seats are made from aluminium, recyclable carbon fiber composite and leather. The cabin also offers generous legroom and fully reclining seats besides other creature comfort.

The electric SUV stands more than five metres in length and comes equipped with 24-inch wheels. The EV can churn out maximum power of up to 800 hp and has a top speed of 265 kmph. The startup claims the EV can offer range of nearly 800 kms on a single charge. The company is yet to share details on the battery or its charging capacity. But given that this will be an ultra-premium EV, the battery size is expected to be larger than usual and support DC fast charging as well.

