Porsche by looks, Tesla by features: Xiaomi SUV7 electric car launched

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2024

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has entered the world of electric cars with the official launch of the Xiaomi SUV7 EV in China

The Xiaomi SUV7 is priced at $30,500 (for base, when converted from Chinese Yuan). The top variant is priced at $40,500. There are three variants in all

The Xiaomi electric car measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and has a heightt of  up to 1,455 mm. It stands on 19-inch Michelin alloy wheels

The EV gets a 73.6 kWh battery pack in the base variant while the top variants packs in a massive 101 kWh battery pack. The minimum claimed range of the EV is at around 700 kms and it also supports ultra fast charging

The top version is also a speed demon with the ability to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.78 seconds. It has a top speed of 265 kmph. There is also a limited Founders Edition which can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 1.98 seconds

The cabin comes in four colour choices. The feature list includes 25-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, 517-litre trunk, 105-litre frunk, wireless fast charge for phones, 56-inch Head-Up Display and more
