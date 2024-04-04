Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla’s Giga Berlin Plant Kicks Off Production For Indian Market

Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant kicks off production for Indian market

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 06:42 AM
Follow us on:
  • Tesla has started production of right-hand drive electric cars in its Giga Berlin plant focusing on the Indian market.
Tesla has started production of right-hand drive electric cars in its Giga Berlin plant focusing on the Indian market. (REUTERS)

Tesla has kicked off production for India-bound electric cars at its Giga Berlin facility, claims an HT report. The electric car manufacturer has started producing right-hand drive cars for the Indian market in its Berlin factory and hopes to have them on the roads of this country by the end of 2024, the report has stated quoting a person familiar with the OEM's plans. However, the person didn't reveal which models of the auto company are being produced as the Indian market-spec right-hand driver versions.

Interestingly, this news comes immediately on the heels of the report that Tesla is sending a team to India in the third week of April to scout for locations to set up its manufacturing facility in the country. The OEM is reportedly planning to set up its India plant with an investment of about $3 billion.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 06:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Model Y Model X Model S Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S Tesla Cybertruck Cybetruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS