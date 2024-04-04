Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant kicks off production for Indian market

Tesla has kicked off production for India-bound electric cars at its Giga Berlin facility, claims an HT report. The electric car manufacturer has started producing right-hand drive cars for the Indian market in its Berlin factory and hopes to have them on the roads of this country by the end of 2024, the report has stated quoting a person familiar with the OEM's plans. However, the person didn't reveal which models of the auto company are being produced as the Indian market-spec right-hand driver versions.