HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cars Are Facing This New Hurdle. Details Here

Tesla cars are facing this new hurdle. Details here

Tesla seems to be facing a lot of difficulties in recent times. The latest among them is the rising competition from used Tesla electric cars. As the automaker's used car price bubble has popped, its new car demand seems to be facing pressure, with potential customers showing more interest towards the easily accessible pre-owned Tesla EVs than the new models. A Reuters report claims that the prices of the used Tesla models are declining faster than those of other carmakers. This poses a potential threat to the automaker's new cars, which have already witnessed multiple price cuts throughout 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 17:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla is facing a tough time. (REUTERS)
Tesla is facing a tough time. (REUTERS)
Tesla is facing a tough time. (REUTERS)
Tesla is facing a tough time.

Tesla has been known for delaying the launch and production of its vehicles for years after showcasing a model. Also, the carmaker has been notoriously known for a prolonged waiting period. Apart from that, the company has been accused of pressurising its buyers who have booked a Tesla model to pay extra money to receive their booked EV faster or wait a painstakingly long time.

Also Read : Elon Musk defends his Tesla role amid rising pressure. What makes us think so

These have certainly dented the automaker's brand value at a time when several legacy car brands and EV startups are thriving to launch their respective products in the global electric vehicle market. So much so that the electric car manufacturer and its famous CEO Elon Musk, have been accused by many, including its investors, of overpromising and underdelivering.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Now, adding salt to injury, the price of the used Tesla cars has started dropping, posing a threat to its new car demand and sales. The report claims that the average price for a used Tesla car in November was $55,754, down 17 per cent from a July peak of $67,297. Edmunds' data claims that the overall used car market recorded a four per cent drop during that period.

One reason behind this price drop is the used Tesla EVs have been taking more time to be sold off than other used cars. The report claims that used Teslas were in dealer inventory for 50 days on average in November this year, compared to 38 days for all used cars. Apart from that, the factors such as easing fuel prices, rising interest rates, growing competition from other electric vehicles, and Tesla's production output hike are also fuelling the drop in used Tesla car prices.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Tesla cars are facing this new hurdle. Details here
Tesla cars are facing this new hurdle. Details here
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Yacht or bus? This motorhome has been made for both road and water
Yacht or bus? This motorhome has been made for both road and water
Airbag market in India to grow to ₹7,000 crore by FY27: Study
Airbag market in India to grow to 7,000 crore by FY27: Study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city