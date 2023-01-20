HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Vs Citroen Ec3: Battery Pack, Driving Range And Specs Compared

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared

Citroen recently unveiled the electric version of the C3 hatchback. While the prices are not yet announced, most of the information about the Citroen eC3 has been revealed. The bookings for the eC3 will start on the 22nd of January and it will be competing directly against the Tata Tiago EV which is the only electric hatchback on sale right now in the Indian market. So, here is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 20:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.
Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.
Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.
Citroen has not yet revealed the pricing of the eC3 but it is expected to go against Tata Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Looks

In terms of looks, both electric hatchbacks look quite similar to their ICE counterparts. Citroen has not made any changes to the looks of the eC3 whereas Tata Motors did make some changes to the Tiago EV so that it looks a bit different from the standard Tiago. It gets an exclusive paint scheme that Tata has reserved only for their electric vehicles. Moreover, there are blue accents, different wheel covers and a different front bumper that help in recognizing the Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack

Citroen is offering the eC3 with a 29.2 kWh battery pack. Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with two battery packs. There is Medium Range and a Long Range. The Medium Range has a battery capacity of 19.2 kWh whereas the Long Range has a battery capacity of 24 kWh.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Charging times

While using a 15A socket, Citroen eC3 takes 10 hours and 30 minutes, Tiago EV Medium Range takes 6 hours and 54 minutes and the Long Range takes 8 hours and 40 minutes. While using DC fast charging topping up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes 57 minutes on all three vehicles.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Driving Range

Citroen is claiming a driving range of 320 km. The Tiago EV comes quite close with a claimed range of the Long Range version at 315 km while the Medium Range has a claimed range of 250 km.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Performance

In terms of performance, the Tiago EV Long Range is ahead with its 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. The Tiago EV Medium Range takes 6.2 seconds while the Citroen eC3 takes 6.8 seconds.

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Specs

Tiago EV Medium Range's electric motor produces 61 hp and 110 Nm whereas the Long Range variant produces 75 hp and 114 Nm. On the other hand, Citroen eC3 produces 57 hp and 143 Nm.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tiago EV Citroen eC3 electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared
Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: 10 things you need to know
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift: 10 things you need to know
Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know
Simple Energy inaugurates its new plant in Tamil Nadu: 10 things you need to know
Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India
TVS iQube electric scooter crosses 50,000 sales milestone since May 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter crosses 50,000 sales milestone since May 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city