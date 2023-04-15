Tata Nexon EV Max to soon get Dark Edition: Details here

Nowadays, most manufacturers are offering special editions of their vehicles. However, it is Tata Motors that has been the most successful with such special editions and they also have the most number of special editions currently on sale. The Dark Edition has been a huge success for Tata Motors. Now, the brand is working on launching the Nexon EV Max's Dark Edition. It will be launched on 17th April.

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition will be offered only with XZ+ Lux. If the person wants, he or she can get it with the 7.2 kW AC wall charger. The ARAI-certified range will be 453 km from a 40.5 kWh battery pack. It also supports DC fast charging. There are three driving modes - Eco, City and Sports and four multi-mode regen modes. The electric motor is capable of producing 141 bhp and 250 Nm.

The exterior colour scheme is Midnight Black and the alloy wheels are finished in charcoal grey. The humanity line is finished in satin black and there is #DARK mascot on the front fenders. There is also a shark-fin antenna and roof rails on offer. The interior is also finished in a dark theme with a piano black dashboard and tri-arrow elements. The upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats get blue stitching highlights and tri-arrow perforations. Moreover, the steering wheel is wrapped in leather with blue stitches and the control knob will have a jewelled finish.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon Ev Max Electric | Automatic ₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Hyundai Elantra 1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl ₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details DISCONTINUED Honda Civic 1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl ₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details UPCOMING Mg Rc-6 Prices are currently unavailable View Details Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic ₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Innova Crysta ₹19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Nexon EV Max Dark will come with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and EV display theme. There is also a rear parking camera, voice assistant and voice commands.

Other features on offer are an electronic parking brake with autohold, ventilated seats, an air purifier with AQI display, a wireless charger, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and an electric sunroof.

First Published Date: