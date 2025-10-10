HT Auto
Suzuki Vision E Sky Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show 2025 Showcase

Suzuki Vision E-Sky concept revealed ahead of Japan Mobility Show 2025 showcase

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Oct 2025, 15:21 pm
Suzuki has stayed true to its compact mobility DNA, giving the Vision E-Sky a footprint of 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height, classic kei car proportions optimised for dense cities.

Suzuki Vision E-Sky
The Suzuki Vision E-Sky concept is the carmaker's first ever electric kei car
Suzuki Vision E-Sky
The Suzuki Vision E-Sky concept is the carmaker's first ever electric kei car
Suzuki Vision E-Sky, the carmaker’s first electric kei car concept, has been unveiled ahead of its official global showcase at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, scheduled from October 30 to November 9. The concept will headline Suzuki’s display as part of its broader electrification roadmap, marking a strategic step towards compact, city-focused electric mobility.

Alongside the Vision E-Sky, Suzuki will display the e-Every Concept, Fronx FFV and the e-Vitara, the latter expected to hit markets like India soon. Positioned as a near-production study with a market launch targeted for FY2026, the Vision E-Sky reflects Suzuki’s effort to evolve its kei car legacy into the EV era with a design philosophy centred around “Unique, Smart, Positive."

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports begin, 2,900 units shipped from India to Europe)

Suzuki Vision E-Sky: Design

Suzuki has stayed true to its compact mobility DNA, giving the Vision E-Sky a footprint of 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height, classic kei car proportions optimised for dense cities. But the styling moves the conversation forward.

The tapered roofline gives it a sleek stance, while details like pixel-style lighting, C-shaped LED DRLs and a smooth, closed-off grille integrate modern EV cues without losing playfulness. Retractable door handles, blacked-out A and B pillars, and chunky wheel arches give it a slightly premium twist. It looks approachable, almost toy-like in charm, but with the sophistication expected from a next-generation EV.

Suzuki Vision E-Sky: Interior

Step inside, and the Vision E-Sky takes a different path compared to the tech-heavy cabins we’ve come to expect from EV concepts. Suzuki has kept it simple, light and intuitive, with hardly any physical buttons. The dashboard has a recessed tray-style design, meaning storage is available with no visual masses.

A floating centre console houses a wireless charging pad, and the 3-spoke squared-off steering wheel adds character. A fully digital instrument cluster and ambient light present in the dashboard and doors aim to present a serene, airy space, not a digital overload.

Suzuki Vision E-Sky: Powertrain & range

Suzuki hasn’t revealed battery or motor details yet. However, the car maker has confirmed the potential for over 270 km on a single charge, enough range for city driving and short stints in-between cities. The Suzuki Vision E-Sky isn’t going for performance bragging rights, rather aims to offer a sweet mix of efficiency, simple and ease of ownership.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2025, 15:21 pm IST
