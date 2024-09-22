Stepping into future? Flying cars may soon be a reality. Check details

HT Auto
Flying cars always capture the imagination of everyone in the world: a future where traffic jams and long commutes are just mere history. For decades, sci-fi movies and futuristic visions have shown people soaring above the streets, but that fantasy is slowly coming closer to reality.

California-based company Alef Aeronautics is making waves with its ambitious plan to bring flying cars to the masses.With production to start in 2025, Alef's Model A aims to revolutionise personal transportation in ways people could only dream of. Although at first, skepticism regarding the company's manufacturing agreements made it look more distant than ever, recent agreements are making this vision more tangible than ever.

(Also read: BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production)

Many dismissed the Alef Aeronautics's Model A flying car when it was announced a year back. The heavy price of the car-being a whopping $300,000, and talk of its futuristic claims about flying, the flying car seemed an overambitious project. However, Carscoops report claims Alef has proved them wrong as it scores significant manufacturing deals, putting the company in line for the launch of the Model A by 2025

Key partnerships and FAA certification

Alef Aeronautics has claimed that it has gotover 3,200 pre-orders for the Model A. Moreover, adding to the credibility is the certifications. The company claims that it has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), confirming that it meets key safety standards for flight.

Additionally,Alef Aeronautics has also partnered with PUCARA Aero and MYC to manufacture certified aviation components. Notably, these suppliers also provide parts to some of the big names in the aviation industry such as Airbus and Boieng.

In a major step forward, Alef has partnered with PUCARA Aero and MYC to manufacture certified aviation components. These companies are not just any suppliers—they provide parts for major aviation players like Boeing and Airbus. “With a growing number of pre-orders and approaching its final design, Alef began to sign agreements to prepare for mass manufacturing for our Model A car," Alef chief executive Jim Dukhovny said. “Safety is our number one priority, so we chose PUCARA Aero and MYC for their impeccable safety record, and compliance with major aviation authorities."

(Also read: Ni hao, fly now: After dominating EV space, China sets sights on flying cars)

A new era of flying cars

Unlike what has been envisioned earlier, the Alef Model A looks quite different. Instead of having large wings, the Model A relies of our concealed propellers built into its porous frame. This enables the vehicle for vertical takeoff and landing.

This allows it to seamlessly transition from road driving to airborne flight, effectively flying over traffic. Meanwhile, the passenger pod is been designed to ensure utmost safety for both road and flying modes.

The production for the Alef Model A is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 with deliveries following shortly after that. Interestingly, the company is also claimed to be working on a second flying car project. Unlike the Model A, the second flying car which is termed as Model Z, is expected to be much cheaper, costing around $35,000.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: flying car eVTOL

