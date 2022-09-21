HT Auto
Skoda Vision GT electric racing car looks like an electric red devil from Mars

Skoda Vision GT electric racing car is a reinterpretation of the Skoda 1100 OHC from 1957.
By : Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 08:31 AM
The digital imagery of the Skoda Vision GT electric racing car is part of the automaker's ‘Icons Get a Makeover’ series. (Skoda)
It seems like Skoda would rather reinvent the past with a modern twist rather than let go of it. This is what exactly the Czech automaker has done in its new Vision GT electric racing car as it is a reinterpretation of the Skoda 1100 OHC from 1957. Skoda presented the computer-animated design model of the all-electric Vision GT racing car at the Design and Transformation exhibition that is being hosted in Brussels.

The digital imagery of the Skoda Vision GT electric racing car is part of the automaker's ‘Icons Get a Makeover’ series which includes iconic models from the company’s history, such as the 130 RS, Felicia and Rapid Monte Carlo. Inspired by the Skoda 1100 OHC from 1957, the Vision GT gets a similar red exterior and an open top. The sleek, elongated front face that tapers down with LED light lining gives the electric car a futuristic look. The racing car sports sharp character lines and edges along with a two-piece rear wing. Skoda says that it comes with active aerodynamics that will ensure optimum driving performance at all times.

(Also read | Skoda Kushaq SUV Left-Hand Drive version's production begins for export )

Skoda Vision GT electric racing car sports sharp character lines and edges along with a two-piece rear wing.
The animated design shows off the Vision GT racing car as a single-seater electric vehicle, with the driver sitting in the centre of the car. It comes with a carbon steering wheel, which is flattened at the top and bottom. There is also a flat on-screen bar that doubles as a windshield. Important information will be projected directly onto the driver’s helmet visor, similar to a head-up display. The Vision GT's active cockpit features a flexible suspended seat that has been designed to optimally compensate for gravitational forces.

(Also read | Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report )

Still in the concept form, Skoda does not share any technical or mechanical specifications of the Vision GT electric racing car. Reportedly, Skoda will unveil a fully reconstructed 1100 OHC Coupe next year.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Vision GT Skoda Vision GT Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
