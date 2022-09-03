Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report

It is expected that the new all-electric Skoda Fabia might be based on the entry-version of MEB architecture Volkswagen.

Skoda head Klaus Zellmer announced that an all-electric successor of the Skoda Fabia is under development though it might get introduced later in this decade. Skoda recently introduced the Vision 7S electric concept vehicle which reflects the Czech carmaker's new design language. Zellmer stated that the upcoming Skoda Fabia EV will also follow the new design format of the brand.

With that in mind about the design of the new Skoda Fabia, the upcoming electric version may look like a small crossover compared to the current model which is a hatchback. Zellmer also reportedly stated, “The biggest challenge at the moment is the cost of battery-electric vehicles, especially when producing a car [the size of] the Fabia. We will have to stay a little patient."

(Also read | Skoda Auto India reports highest-ever yearly sales at 37,568 units )

It is being guessed that the new all-electric Skoda Fabia might be based on the entry-version of Volkswagen’s MEB architecture. The model may become one of the last electric vehicles from VAG to have the mentioned platform before the auto major moves to the new SSP platform. Reports also suggest that there are also chances that Skoda may have a new name for this new all-electric model. Skoda is aiming to transition to a new electric car lineup by the end of the decade.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also see | In pics: Skoda Vision 7S previews new electric SUV, promises over 600 km range )

The Skoda Head also confirmed that the brand will launch a production version of the newly unveiled Vision 7S concept electric vehicle with an urban electric vehicle and a crossover followed by two more fully electric model launches, one constituting the successor model of Skoda Fabia.

The newly introduced Skoda Vision 7S concept comes with matte exterior paint and promises to offer a range of over 600 km. It comes with a battery pack of 89 kWh capacity and its interiors are mostly made of sustainable materials.

First Published Date: