Skoda Auto India reports highest-ever yearly sales at 37,568 units

Skoda Auto India has witnessed its highest-ever yearly sales in the country so far in the first eight months of 2022 at 37,568 units. The company's previous highest sales record was 34,678 cars sold in 2012. It overtook its 2021 annual sales numbers in the first half of 2022. Last month, Skoda Auto India witnessed a 10% year-on-year growth by selling 4,222 units as compared to 3,829 cars sold in August of 2021.

Skoda Auto India has attributed this milestone to its India 2.0 initiative and the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. The initiative's foundation was laid in 2018 involved all-new Made-for-India products based on Made-for-India platforms and saw a complete overhaul of the Skoda brand in India. The brand also worked on adding more and more customer touchpoints.

It also worked on reducing ownership and maintenance costs for customers, making it as low as ₹0.46 per kilometre, by taking up 95% localisation. “The credit to this achievement goes to our teams, our partners, and most importantly to our customers and our fans," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.

A graphic representation of Skoda Auto India's sales in 2022 so far.

Under this program, the Skoda Kushaq made its debut in July of 2021 while the Slavia sedans entered the market in March of 2022. These were the first cars developed for India in unison with teams in India and the Czech Republic. These were followed by the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq models.

Skoda Auto India is looking to further expand its customer touchpoints across the country. The company currently has 205 touchpoints which have increased from 175 touchpoints in December of 2021. The company has set a target of expanding to 250 touchpoints by the end of 2022.

The company is likely also working on launching its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, the Enyaq iV as the vehicle was recently spotted being tested in Mumbai. However, this is not the first time that the Enyaq iV has been spotted in the country. The vehicle is expected to be brought here via CBU or Completely Built Unit route.

