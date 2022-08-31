Skoda Vision 7S electric concept car unveiled with over 600-km range

Skoda Auto has unveiled the Vision 7S concept car, showcasing the brand's new design language and also presenting the first Skoda with a matte body colour. The concept car boasts a range of over 600 kilometres in the WLTP cycle and comes equipped with an 89 kWh battery pack. Its interior is made up of sustainable materials and interactive surfaces.

The Skoda Vision 7S concept gets a Tech-Deck Face at the front end, sporting a solid underbody and aerodynamic roof lines. The front features the signature Skoda line. while the redesigned Skoda wordmark replaces the brand's picturemark and is complemented by a new ambient light strip which extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The familiar Skoda grille has been reinterpreted and gets significantly flatter and wider than the previous styling.

The headlights of the Vision 7S concept have been positioned further outwards and arranged in two rows one above the other, extending the four-eye light cluster to form a ‘T’. The rear LED lights too have been arranged in a ‘T’.

The cabin of the electric concept car is spacious and boasts of various sustainable and minimalistic materials. The leather-free interior mostly comes from sustainable sources and are said to be quite durable, for example, the vehicle's floor has been made from recycled tyres. The interior trim is coated with a fine, matte metallic layer.

The interior fabrics are made of 100% recycled polyester yarns. Further, the concept car's menu structure and infotainment functions have been streamlined. The concept car gets two interior configurations for different situations: Driving and Relaxing. In the driving mode, all the controls are within easy reach for the driver while in relaxing mode, e steering wheel and instrument cluster slide backwards away from the driver and passengers to create additional space.

