Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover spotted testing in India

The Enyaq iV is the first electric vehicle from Skoda. It has a claimed driving range of 513 km as per WLTP cycle.

It seems like Skoda is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle in the Indian market, the Enyaq iV which is an electric crossover. The electric vehicle was spotted in Mumbai, in a black shade while it was on a test. This is not the first time that the Enyaq iV has been spotted in India. It is expected that Skoda will bring the Enyaq iV to India next year as a CBU or Completely Built Unit to test the market first. This does mean that the vehicle will be priced slightly on the higher side.

Skoda Enyaq iV uses Volkswagen's MEB platform which is made specifically for electric vehicles. It is basically an electric skateboard platform in which the wheels are placed on the corners while the middle space is taken by the floorboard which houses the batteries. There is no engine, driveshaft or transmission tunnel. This helps the manufacturer in packaging the vehicle better and so born electric vehicles come with ample amount of space.

In terms of dimensions, the Enyaq iV measures 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width and is 1,616 mm tall. Despite being a bit smaller than the Kodiaq, there should be no issue when it comes to cabin space because of the all-electric platform.

Skoda has been testing the Enyaq iV 80x which sits below the top-end vRS variant. The Enyaq iV 80x comes with a 7 kWh battery pack that can be fast-charged up to 125 kW if you can find a DC fast charger that supports it. The driving range of Enya1 iV 80x is 513 km as per the WLTP cycle. It has dual motors, one at each axle so there is all-wheel drive. The power output is rated at 265 PS and it can hit a ton in 6.9 seconds.

