Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Skoda Vision 7s Previews New Electric Suv, Promises Over 600 Km Range

In pics: Skoda Vision 7S previews new electric SUV, promises over 600 km range

Skoda Vision 7S Ev concept comes with a wide range of sustainable and recycled materials inside its cabin.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM
Skoda Vision 7S is claimed to have a wide range of recycled materials used in development.
1/10
Skoda Vision 7S is claimed to have a wide range of recycled materials used in development.
Skoda Vision 7S is claimed to have a wide range of recycled materials used in development.
Skoda Vision 7S is claimed to have a wide range of recycled materials used in development.
The interior of the car is expected to come with a host of digital inserts around the cabin.
2/10
The interior of the car is expected to come with a host of digital inserts around the cabin.
The interior of the car is expected to come with a host of digital inserts around the cabin.
The interior of the car is expected to come with a host of digital inserts around the cabin.
Skoda Vision 7S gets a Tech-Deck rear profile with T shaped LED taillights.
3/10
Skoda Vision 7S gets a Tech-Deck rear profile with T shaped LED taillights.
Skoda Vision 7S gets a Tech-Deck rear profile with T shaped LED taillights.
Skoda Vision 7S gets a Tech-Deck rear profile with T shaped LED taillights.
The steering wheel gets a rectangular shape instead of conventional circular design.
4/10
The steering wheel gets a rectangular shape instead of conventional circular design.
The steering wheel gets a rectangular shape instead of conventional circular design.
The steering wheel gets a rectangular shape instead of conventional circular design.

A Tech-Deck front fascia with T shaped LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights are the highlights at the front profile.
5/10
A Tech-Deck front fascia with T shaped LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights are the highlights at the front profile.
A Tech-Deck front fascia with T shaped LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights are the highlights at the front profile.
A Tech-Deck front fascia with T shaped LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights are the highlights at the front profile.
The side profile highlights the suicidal doors, body integrated door handles.
6/10
The side profile highlights the suicidal doors, body integrated door handles.
The side profile highlights the suicidal doors, body integrated door handles.
The side profile highlights the suicidal doors, body integrated door handles.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with an 89 kWh battery pack that promises more than 600 km range on a single charge.
7/10
Skoda Vision 7S comes with an 89 kWh battery pack that promises more than 600 km range on a single charge.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with an 89 kWh battery pack that promises more than 600 km range on a single charge.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with an 89 kWh battery pack that promises more than 600 km range on a single charge.
Despite being an EV concept, the signature Skoda butterfly grille theme is visible.
8/10
Despite being an EV concept, the signature Skoda butterfly grille theme is visible.
Despite being an EV concept, the signature Skoda butterfly grille theme is visible.
Despite being an EV concept, the signature Skoda butterfly grille theme is visible.
A spacious interior with sustainable materials is the highlight of the Skoda Vision 7S.
9/10
A spacious interior with sustainable materials is the highlight of the Skoda Vision 7S.
A spacious interior with sustainable materials is the highlight of the Skoda Vision 7S.
A spacious interior with sustainable materials is the highlight of the Skoda Vision 7S.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with a huge touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a portrait orientation.
10/10
Skoda Vision 7S comes with a huge touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a portrait orientation.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with a huge touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a portrait orientation.
Skoda Vision 7S comes with a huge touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a portrait orientation.
First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Vision 7S electric car electric vehicle Ev electric mobility
