Skoda Kushaq SUV Left-Hand Drive version's production begins for export

Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV in 2021 and has already garnered good response in India. It remains one of the best-selling models from the Czech carmaker in India.

After its success in India, Skoda Auto is all ready to start exporting its flagship Made in India SUV Kushaq to other countries. The Czech carmaker, which is under the Volkswagen Group, has announced that it has started production of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq SUV. The SUV, which was first launched for the Indian market, is Skoda's first venture into the mid-size SUV segment in the country. Kushaq SUV is also Skoda's first car to be launched in the country under the India 2.0 project.

Skoda has announced that the export units of the Made in India Kushaq LHD versions will be ready shortly. Piyush Arora, Managing Director at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Skoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the Kushaq will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well."

Skoda's decision to export Kushaq's LHD units follows Volkswagen's earlier decision to export its technical cousin Taigun. Both SUVs are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform specifically developed for the Indian market by the carmaker.

Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV in 2021 and and has already garnered good response in India. It remains one of the best-selling models from the Czech carmaker in India. It has also helped the Skoda Volkswagen Group's overall sales in India by 200 per cent in the first six months of the year.

In July, to celebrate Kushaq's one year in India, the carmaker introduced updated features like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all the variants. The 1.0-litre TSI engine now gets an idle start/stop system as standard. The company claims this helps improve fuel efficiency of the 1.0-litre engine by 7 to 9 per cent.

The Kushaq is now offered in five variants. There is Active, Ambition, Style NSR, Style and Monte Carlo. The price of the Kushaq starts at Rs. 11.29 lakhs ex-showroom and goes all the way up to Rs. 19.49 lakhs ex-showroom.

Skoda Kushaq continues to compete against Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

