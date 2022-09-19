HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq Suv Left Hand Drive Version's Production Begins For Export

Skoda Kushaq SUV Left-Hand Drive version's production begins for export

Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV in 2021 and has already garnered good response in India. It remains one of the best-selling models from the Czech carmaker in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM
Skoda Kushaq, which is the carmaker's first Made in India for India SUV, will now be exported to countries which allow left-hand drive vehicles.
Skoda Kushaq, which is the carmaker's first Made in India for India SUV, will now be exported to countries which allow left-hand drive vehicles.
Skoda Kushaq, which is the carmaker's first Made in India for India SUV, will now be exported to countries which allow left-hand drive vehicles.
Skoda Kushaq, which is the carmaker's first Made in India for India SUV, will now be exported to countries which allow left-hand drive vehicles.

After its success in India, Skoda Auto is all ready to start exporting its flagship Made in India SUV Kushaq to other countries. The Czech carmaker, which is under the Volkswagen Group, has announced that it has started production of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq SUV. The SUV, which was first launched for the Indian market, is Skoda's first venture into the mid-size SUV segment in the country. Kushaq SUV is also Skoda's first car to be launched in the country under the India 2.0 project.

Skoda has announced that the export units of the Made in India Kushaq LHD versions will be ready shortly. Piyush Arora, Managing Director at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Skoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the Kushaq will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Skoda's decision to export Kushaq's LHD units follows Volkswagen's earlier decision to export its technical cousin Taigun. Both SUVs are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform specifically developed for the Indian market by the carmaker.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV in 2021 and and has already garnered good response in India. It remains one of the best-selling models from the Czech carmaker in India. It has also helped the Skoda Volkswagen Group's overall sales in India by 200 per cent in the first six months of the year.

In July, to celebrate Kushaq's one year in India, the carmaker introduced updated features like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard across all the variants. The 1.0-litre TSI engine now gets an idle start/stop system as standard. The company claims this helps improve fuel efficiency of the 1.0-litre engine by 7 to 9 per cent.

The Kushaq is now offered in five variants. There is Active, Ambition, Style NSR, Style and Monte Carlo. The price of the Kushaq starts at Rs. 11.29 lakhs ex-showroom and goes all the way up to Rs. 19.49 lakhs ex-showroom.

Skoda Kushaq continues to compete against Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Kushaq Skoda Kushaq Skoda Auto Skoda Auto India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid ahead of global debut
Mercedes-AMG teases C63 E Performance with plug-in hybrid ahead of global debut
Over two lakh Porsche models recalled for minor headlight repairs
Over two lakh Porsche models recalled for minor headlight repairs
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Hyundai Venue N Line review: Sportier take on sub-compact SUV
Hyundai Venue N Line review: Sportier take on sub-compact SUV
Skoda Kushaq SUV Left-Hand Drive version's production begins for export
Skoda Kushaq SUV Left-Hand Drive version's production begins for export

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city