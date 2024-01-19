Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV launched in India, priced at 7.5 crore

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially introduced the Spectre in India as the British automaker’s first all-electric offering. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is priced from ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before the options kick in, making it the most expensive EV on sale in the country. The Spectre is a two-door coupe powered by electric propulsion. It made its global debut in 2022 and the first examples were delivered to customers last year including in India.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre marks the first step in the automaker’s journey to go all-electric by 2030. Powering the electric coupe is a 102 kWh battery pack promising a range of 530 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The model packs two electric motors, one on each axle, churning out 577 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. At 2,890 kg, the model would hardly be called light but the Spectre can still sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

The Spectre nameplate on the dashboard is illuminated using a cluster of over 5,500 star-like illuminations

Speaking about the launch, Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the debut of Rolls-Royce Spectre in North India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque. There is excitement in India as its arrival is well-timed to meet the needs of a growing, young, entrepreneurial customer base and continued demand for luxury. With its highly contemporary design and delightful bespoke interior, combined with true engineering substance and innovation, there can be no doubt that Spectre is a true Rolls-Royce."

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is based on the brand’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, called Architecture of Luxury, sharing the underpinnings with the new Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan models. Visually, the Spectre mimics the quintessential ‘Rolls’ design with the split headlamps paying tribute to the Phantom Coupe. The Spectre is a spiritual successor to the model. The car gets ultra-slim LED DRLs with the headlamps positioned below, while the profile gets a gently sloping roofline and a prominent shoulder line, which are inspired by yachts.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre packs two electric motors, one on each axle, churning out 577 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque

The cabin exudes opulence on the Rolls-Royce Spectre with the Starlight liner now incorporated into the door pads along with the roof. The detailing remains top notch and the Spectre nameplate on the dashboard is illuminated using a cluster of over 5,500 star-like illuminations. Rolls-Royce has integrated completely new seats with the rear units integrated into the interior body panels.

Rolls-Royce also goes big on tech with the Spectre that packs the new ‘Spirit’ software platform, which is a new digital interface with connected car technology. The Spirit UI will offer bespoke services with customisation options including the ability to change even the colour of the dials. Furthermore, the new Spectre gets a 30 per cent stiffer body while it features active suspension and four-wheel steering for better dynamics.

