Tata’s first-ever luxury EV Avinya to be built on new Jaguar Land Rover platform 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2023

Tata Motors is working on bringing a host of electric vehicles and the much anticipated Avinya will arrive with a platform shared with Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has signed an MoU with Jaguar Land Rover to borrow its new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) to underpin the Avinya EV

JLR’s new EMA platform will underpin future models including the next-gen Evoque and Discovery Sport 

Tata will license the EMA platform from JLR for a royalty fee including electrical architecture, electric drive unit, battery pack and manufacturing know-hows

 Check product page

The collaboration will help reduce development cycle time and costs, while helping Tata adopt future technologies faster

The Avinya was first showcased as a concept in 2022 and promises next-gen connectivity, ADAS, performance, refinement and safety

The Tata and JLR partnership on the EMA platform will make the Avinya series globally competitive

The Tata Avinya EV will be a premium product for global markets and will sit on top of the brand’s range of offerings

The Avinya EV is set to arrive in 2025 after the Harrier EV and Curvv-based electric SUV hit the market next year 
Want to know more about the Tata and JLR collaboration? 
Click Here