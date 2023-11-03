Tata’s first-ever luxury EV Avinya to be built on new Jaguar Land Rover platform 

Tata Motors is working on bringing a host of electric vehicles and the much anticipated Avinya will arrive with a platform shared with Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has signed an MoU with Jaguar Land Rover to borrow its new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) to underpin the Avinya EV
JLR’s new EMA platform will underpin future models including the next-gen Evoque and Discovery Sport
Tata will license the EMA platform from JLR for a royalty fee including electrical architecture, electric drive unit, battery pack and manufacturing know-hows
The collaboration will help reduce development cycle time and costs, while helping Tata adopt future technologies faster
The Avinya was first showcased as a concept in 2022 and promises next-gen connectivity, ADAS, performance, refinement and safety
The Tata and JLR partnership on the EMA platform will make the Avinya series globally competitive
The Tata Avinya EV will be a premium product for global markets and will sit on top of the brand’s range of offerings
The Avinya EV is set to arrive in 2025 after the Harrier EV and Curvv-based electric SUV hit the market next year