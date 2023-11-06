Common mistakes electric vehicle drivers should avoid

With the rapidly rising popularity and demand for electric vehicles (EVs), more vehicle buyers are opting for environment-friendly pure electric cars and two-wheelers instead of conventional fossil fuel-driven vehicles. Encouraged by this uptick in demand and sales, automakers are also bringing in new electric vehicles in the Indian market. This is a cycle, where demand and supply are complementing each other and eventually help the EV industry in the country to grow significantly.

With any new technology, there remains some confusion among the early adopters. In this case, the drivers and owners of the electric vehicles often tend to make some mistakes, which should not be made to optimise the driving experience and ensure the EVs' longevity.

Also Read : Five key tips to make sure your EV battery lives longer

Here are some mistakes that electric vehicle owners and drivers should be aware of.