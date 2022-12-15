Over 40% BYD Atto 3 bookings from luxury car owners, deliveries by mid-Jan 2023

Over 40 per cent of bookings for the recently launched BYD Atto 3 have come from existing luxury car owners. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President - BYD India, revealed this development to HT Auto in a recent interaction. The Atto 3 went on sale in India in November this year and the model is off to a strong start garnering over 1,500 bookings within a month since the launch.

Speaking to HT Auto, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said, “Over 40 per cent of our first consumer bookings have come from people owning luxury cars such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. They already own luxury cars and are looking for an electric option as their second or third car for the family. We are targeting those customers who know about electric, who know about BYD, and they want a sound electric car with good technology. That has been a success so far."

The numbers are particularly impressive considering the premium positioning of the BYD Atto 3 priced at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). In comparison, comparable models like the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV are more reasonably priced. However, the Atto 3 redeems itself with a comprehensive features list that includes Level 2 ADAS, electrically-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and a powerful PMS motor with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a range of 521 km (ARAI Certified) with a 60.48 kWh battery pack which is substantially more than the competition.

The Atto 3 deliveries will begin from mid-January 2023 around the Auto Expo (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)

The model arrives in India as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kit and BYD is now gearing up to begin deliveries from mid-January 2023. Gopalakrishnan revealed that deliveries will begin around the Auto Expo next month. The automaker is expecting a strong word of mouth from customers to drive in sales through the next year.

“Once the cars are delivered, more people will start seeing the technology on roads and we will get a good response. Deliveries will start from January 2023. We are hoping to start deliveries around the Auto Expo and there will be a continuous flow of deliveries going forward," Gopalakrishnan added.

The Atto 3 is BYD’s flagship offering in India at the moment but the brand started sales with the e6 MPV. The model was launched for commercial buyers in 2021 but sales for private buyers commenced in August this year. The electric MPV is priced at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom India).

