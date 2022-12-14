HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd India Aims To Sell 15,000 Evs Next Year, 53 Outlets Planned By End Of 2023

BYD India aims to sell 15,000 EVs next year, 53 outlets planned by end of 2023

Chinese auto giant BYD forayed in the Indian passenger car market last year and the automaker is looking to capture a sizeable chunk of the premium electric passenger vehicle segment in the country. The brand recently introduced the Atto 3 electric SUV in India, and the model, along with the e6 electric MPV will be the automaker's growth drivers. Speaking to HT Auto recently, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President - BYD India, said that the company's focus will be on achieving a sales target of 15,000 units in 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 11:19 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BYD Atto 3 has already garnered over 1,500 bookings with deliveries to begin from mid-January 2023 (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 has already garnered over 1,500 bookings with deliveries to begin from mid-January 2023 (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 has already garnered over 1,500 bookings with deliveries to begin from mid-January 2023 (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 has already garnered over 1,500 bookings with deliveries to begin from mid-January 2023

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said, “The response has been very good since the launch in October [2022]. We feel that next year our plans are to sell - both the Atto 3 and e6 - close to 15,000 units in India which will give us a fairly stable presence in the EV industry in the premium segment."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
2398 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

BYD India is betting on the two modes to push its sales momentum and will also be expanding its dealership network across the country to improve sales. The automaker plans to close the 2022 calendar year with about 24 dealerships across 21 cities, while the next year will see the automaker take the count to 53 outlets.

The BYD e6 is now on sale for private buyers as well and will compete with the Toyota Hycross & Kia Carnival at its price point
The BYD e6 is now on sale for private buyers as well and will compete with the Toyota Hycross & Kia Carnival at its price point (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The BYD e6 is now on sale for private buyers as well and will compete with the Toyota Hycross & Kia Carnival at its price point
The BYD e6 is now on sale for private buyers as well and will compete with the Toyota Hycross & Kia Carnival at its price point (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Elaborating on the same, Gopalakrishnan said, “The key to successful passenger vehicle business in India is a stable network that includes sales and after-sales. Carrying forward that we will be closing around 24 outlets by the end of this year touching around 21 cities. Next year, looking at the volumes of around 15,000, it will expand close to 53 outlets across various cities. It could be current dealers opening multiple outlets. It could be new territories, new dealers. We are also making sure that they also open workshops because EVs do not need so much service but customer confidence is very important. So they will have workshops with adequate spare parts so customers do not face any problem."

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 electric SUV garners 1,500 bookings within a month

BYD India’s sales strategy includes educating customers about its technology and products, while the brand is relying on a strong word of mouth and after-sales experience to bring in more walk-ins to its showrooms.

“A good after-sales strategy will bring you more sales. It will bring you referrals, more people are happy and more customers come into the showroom. So we are asking our network partners to open workshops. At Chennai, we are opening a warehouse where we will stock adequate parts for the e6 and Atto 3 so the dealers get consistent supply. We are also training our dealer technicians which is very important, especially in the electric vehicle technology. We are training them at our headquarters from our global team and our after-sales team in India. So that they are competent and qualified to service the cars."

Both of the brands offerings arrive in India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits
Both of the brands offerings arrive in India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits
Both of the brands offerings arrive in India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits
Both of the brands offerings arrive in India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits

BYD India began operations in the Indian passenger car market with the e6 MPV in 2021 but sales were restricted only for commercial users. The automaker began sales for private buyers in August this year, in line with its rapid expansion of dealerships. The carmaker is looking to make a dent in the premium EV segment, which has limited competition at the moment with the exception of Hyundai and Kia. It also has the hybrid tech to compete with available at similar price points.

 The BYD e6 is priced at 29.15 lakh, while the recently launched Atto 3 is priced at 33.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom India). The company has so far garnered 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3 since its launc in October. 

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: BYD india BYD Sales BYD cars electric cars electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Looking to buy an EV? Here are 5 heading your way soon
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
Mahindra to pour in big bucks into its EV base in India
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie
This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city