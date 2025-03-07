Olympic medallist Lalit Upadhyay brings home the MG Windsor EV

Olympic medallist Lalit Upadhyay, a striker for the Indian men's hockey team, recently received the keys to his new MG Windsor EV. The sportsman was seen taking delivery of his new prized possession with the Windsor finished in a shade of white. The brand’s newest all-electric offering has been super successful ever since its launch and has been topping the sales chart, not just for JSW MG Motor India but in the passenger electric vehicle segment as well.

Lalit Upadhyay at 2024 Paris Olympics

The Indian hockey team created history by winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Lalit Upadhyay played an important role in taking the team to the final stages. Lalit, who plays from the left in the forward position, was also part of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The MG Windsor EV is available in three variants - Excite, Exclusive and Essence

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Rakesh Sen, Director, CEM - JSW MG Motor India, said, “Lalit and the entire national hockey team made our nation proud at the Olympics. In recognition of his inspiring journey, we are honoured to present him with the MG Windsor for his extraordinary accomplishments, which reflect and echo MG’s spirit of innovation and distinction, inspiring others to push beyond limits and redefine possibilities."

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Upadhyay added, “Representing your country at a global event such as the Olympics is an exceptional honour, and being recognised for the wins and accomplishments there by iconic brands like MG makes the journey even more rewarding. I am confident that the Windsor CUV, which I have had the pleasure of receiving today, will forever symbolise the pride in our team's achievement and the tangible representation of the bond between excellence in sport and innovation in mobility. Thank you, MG, for celebrating this milestone with us."

JSW MG Motor India previously held a larger ceremony in Chandigarh last November, celebrating all the 2024 Paris Olympic medal winners while announcing the new Windsor for all the athletes.

The Windsor EV is the first offering from JSW MG Motor India to get Battery-as-a-Service option helping lower prices significantly

MG Windsor EV Specifications

The MG Windsor EV has turned out to be a popular choice for customers, with production recently crossing the 15,000 mark. It’s the first offering from the automaker to get a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, bringing acquisition prices significantly lower on the electric offering. The Windsor EV starts from ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS scheme that makes it an extremely attractive proposition for buyers.

Powering the MG Windsor EV is a 134 bhp electric motor with 200 Nm of peak torque. The car gets a 38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km (ARAI) on a single charge. MG is also offering an assured 60 per cent buyback after three years, a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, and one-year free charging at public chargers using the eHub MG app, to further sweeten the deal.

