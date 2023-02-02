HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Nissan Max Out Convertible Concept Looks Like Straight From A Computer Screen

Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen

Nissan has been teasing its philosophy of future personal mobility through a range of concept vehicles. The latest in this list comes in the form of the Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept, which previews an all-electric sporty roadster that looks like appearing straight from the screen of a computer. The Japanese auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Max-Out concept comes as part of the brand's philosophy for future mobility.
The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept. It is an all-electric sports roadster. 
The auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.
The concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand. 
The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out.
The design seems very digitalized in a way that there are many lighting elements
In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination.
The cabin features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks. 
The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme. 
The profile of the vehicle is quite low, giving it a low-slung design.
The design of the headrests is quite unique and wide.
It seems like there is a lot of cabin space for the occupants.
Nissan Max-Out concept comes as part of the brand's philosophy for future mobility.
View all Images
The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept. It is an all-electric sports roadster. 
1/11
The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept. It is an all-electric sports roadster. 
The auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.
2/11
The auto manufacturer will showcase the concept car in a series of events called Nissan Futures.
The concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand. 
3/11
The concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand. 
The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out.
4/11
The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out.
The design seems very digitalized in a way that there are many lighting elements
5/11
The design seems very digitalized in a way that there are many lighting elements
In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination.
6/11
In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination.
The cabin features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks. 
7/11
The cabin features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks. 
The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme. 
8/11
The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme. 
The profile of the vehicle is quite low, giving it a low-slung design.
9/11
The profile of the vehicle is quite low, giving it a low-slung design.
The design of the headrests is quite unique and wide.
10/11
The design of the headrests is quite unique and wide.
It seems like there is a lot of cabin space for the occupants.
11/11
It seems like there is a lot of cabin space for the occupants.

Interestingly, the concept car originally debuted in November 2021 as one of the four 'Out concept cars from the brand. The other models in the series were Chill-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out. Surprisingly, all these three models were digital renderings, but there was no real-life presence of them. However, the Max-Out comes having a physical presence, unlike its other siblings.

Also Read : New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin

The Nissan Max-Out is a full-size convertible, and it looks like heavily influenced by the Tron movies. It looks heavily digitalized from every angle. From the front profile to the wheels, everything appears highly digitalized. In place of a conventional headlamp, the front profile sports a digital display with LED illumination. The wheels come highly noticeable with round 3D patterns, which appear hypnotic if one stares at them too long. The neon blue and neon green colour theme adds the Tron like vibe to the concept car.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Moving inside the cabin, the convertible concept car has been designed with exclusive detailing. It features a wide digital screen that is capable of handling multiple tasks. Considering the graphic on the left side of the display, it looks like one of the car's tasks is to monitor the space. Instead of a conventional steering wheel, it gets a yoke that has a digital display at the centre and sports neon green lighting. The display appears on transparent glass that has a neon green theme. The two-seater roofless car seems to have ample space inside the cockpit.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan concept car electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen
Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen
Hero MotoCorp sells 3.57 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2023
Hero MotoCorp sells 3.57 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2023
In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift luxury SUV is more than what meets eye
In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift luxury SUV is more than what meets eye
New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
Auto sector welcomes Union Budget 2023 but high customs bother luxury players
Auto sector welcomes Union Budget 2023 but high customs bother luxury players

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city