HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: Jsw Mg Motor Gifts Windsor Evs To Indian Athletes Who Won Medals At Paris Olympics

MG Motor gifts Windsor EVs to Indian athletes who won medals at Paris Olympics

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
JSW MG Motor India has gifted the Windsor EV to Indian medal winners at the Paris Olympics. This is done in order to celebrate the achievements and ho
...
windsor_olympians_felicitation
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
View all Images
JSW Morris Garages Motors gifted 25 Windsor EVs in total to Olympians who have made the nation proud.
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
1/14
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of 13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of 10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
2/14
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
3/14
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
4/14
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
5/14
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
6/14
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
7/14
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
8/14
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
9/14
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
10/14
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
11/14
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
12/14
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
13/14
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
14/14
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.

JSW MG Motor India and JSW Sports have rewarded Indian athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics held earlier this year. The Olympians have all been presented with a brand new Windsor EV to commemorate their achievements. The event was held in Chandigarh and the keys were handed over by company representatives attending the event. MG Motor launched the Windsor EV as its third electric car in India in September this year at a starting price of 13.50 (ex-showroom). The EV has already garnered popularity with more than 3,000 units sold in October.

The Indian Olympic medalists who received keys to the MG Windsor EV included Neeraj Chopra, who won Silver at Men's Javelin event and Manu Bhaker, who won Bronze in women's 10 metres air pistol shooting. Among others are Sarabjot Singh, who won Bronze in men's 50m rifle shooting, Swapnil Kusale, Bronze in men's Wrestling, Aman Sehrawat, and the members of the Indian hockey team that won Bronze. The only athlete on the list without a medal is Vinesh Phogat, Indian women wrestler who was disqualified before her semi-final bout.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

MG Windsor EV: Benefits of Ownership

The MG Windsor EV owners get multiple ownership incentives including a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, a 60 per cent buyback guarantee after three years, Battery-As-A-Service and complimentary access to public charging for a year via the eHUB by MG app.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV: Battery and performance

The MG Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh, IP67-certified, Lithium-ion battery which allows the electric vehicle to deliver a certified range of 332 km on a single charge. It churns the Windsor and delivers 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque paired with four driving modes namely: Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.

Also Read : Battery-as-a-Service: Does it work?

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor EV offers a futuristic, aerodynamic design and gets premium features such as a premium nine-speaker Infinity audio system, ambient lighting a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM and connected car technology.

Also Read : Looking for Hector but not a fan of MG? Here are 5 alternatives to choose from

MG Windsor EV: Over 3100 units sold in October

JSW MG Motors reported that it sold 3,116 units of the MG Windsor EV in the first month of its sales. Within the first 24 hours of opened bookings, the SUV amassed over 15,000 reservations.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Windsor E MG Motor morris garages windsor Electric vehicle JSW MG Motor EV Electric car Neeraj Chopra Manu Bhaker

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.