MG Windsor EV tackles rough terrain in the latest teaser

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 09:40 AM
  • MG Windsor EV will sit between the Comet EV and ZS EV in the lineup. It will compete against the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.
MG Windsor EV is sold as Cloud EV in the global market.
MG Windsor EV is sold as Cloud EV in the global market.

JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the Windsor EV in the Indian market on September 11. It will be the third electric vehicle in the brand's portfolio and will sit between the Comet EV and the ZS EV. The brand has now released a new teaser in which the electric vehicle can be seen tackling rough terrains.

