Looking for a budget electric car? These are your options under 10 lakh

MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV come as two of the most affordable electric cars in India.

Electric cars in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales. Over the last few years, the Indian electric car market has witnessed rapid growth owing to the evolving consumer perspectives, positive consumer sentiment, and influx of new models from various automakers. Not only the mass-market segment, but the luxury car category too has witnessed a wide range of models being launched in the country market with the electric propulsion system.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

While the number of offerings in the Indian electric car market has increased significantly over the last few years, keeping pace with the consumer demand, the majority of the electric cars in the country are priced well above the ₹10 lakh slab. In a highly price-sensitive market like India, this is a key barrier to the wider adoption of electric cars.

If you are planning to buy an electric car but don't want to stretch your budget beyond ₹10 lakh, here are the only options you are left with.