MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive variants: Which one offers better value for money

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MG Comet EV is the smallest and most affordable electric car in India. The JSW MG Motor launched the MG Comet EV in India as an ultra-budget urban car, meant for day-to-day commuting in and around the city. With a real-world range of approximately 170-200 km per charge, the MG Comet EV comes priced between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The small electric car comes in variant options like: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC.
If you are planning to buy the MG Comet EV and wondering which variant would offer better value for money, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the base variant Executive and the top trim Exclusive.
The MG Comet EV Executive variant comes priced at ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-trim Exclusive FC commands a price tag of ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
Both the Executive and Exclusive trims of the MG Comet EV share the same specifications. Both these trims come powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that promises up to 230 km range on a single charge, which translates to a real-world range of around 170-200 km per charge. The electric powertrain churns out 42 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.
However, when it comes to charging, the Executive trim gets a standard 3.3 kWh charger, which tops up the battery to 100% in approximately seven hours. On the other hand, the top-end Exclusive FC trim comes with a 7.4 kWh AC fast charger that tops up 10-80% in 2.5 hours.
A key difference is made on the feature front when the two variants are compared. The Executive gets a minimalist dashboard with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a basic dual-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, while the Exclusive comes with twin 10.25-inch integrated displays combining the touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, which gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as MG i-Smart connected car features.
Apart from that, the base variant gets manually adjustable ORVMs, standard fabric seats, and a plain steering wheel, while the top-end trim, on the other hand, comes with premium leatherette upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, auto-folding ORVMs, a digital key sharing function, and illuminated vanity mirrors.
At the exterior as well, the base variant gets halogen headlamps, steel wheels with covers, while the top-end trim gets LED headlamps and LED taillights, alloy wheels.
On the safety front, the base variant of the MG Comet EV comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. On the other hand, the top trim features a reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold assist, electronic parking brake, and rear disc brakes.
|MG Comet EV Executive vs Exclusive: Key differences
|Executive
|Exclusive FC
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹7.50 lakh
|₹9.97 lakh
|Battery
|17.3 kWh
|Real-world range
|170 km - 200 km
|Charger
|3.3 kW charger
|7.4 kW AC fast charger
|Charging time
|7 hours
|10%-80% in 2.5 hours
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
If you are looking for just a basic, compact electric car for short city commutes, go for the Executive trim. If you want a premium and modern cabin experience, look for faster home charging and additional safety features, go for the Exclusive variant.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.