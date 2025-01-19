Maruti Suzuki aims to grab top position in Indian electric car market by 2026, challenges Tata Motors

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the biggest attractions at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV broke cover at the expo on January 17 and is expected to launch in the country soon. This is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand. What's interesting is that, despite being a relatively late entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki aims to grab the top position by 2026 toppling Tata Motors, which currently holds over 60 per cent market share.

Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi has said that the company aims to be the leading producer of electric vehicles in the country over the next one year. "I can't mention the numbers (sales), but one thing I can tell you is, in terms of production volume of EVs, as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), we are targeting to become the number one EV manufacturer in India within one year," PTI quoted Takeuchi saying.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara would be manufactured only in India and exported to more than 100 countries across the world, including Japan and Europe. Speaking on the launch of the EV in the Indian market, Takeuchi said there is demand for the model across multiple markets and therefore all options would be considered as to where and how the rollout would begin.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be built at the auto company's Gujarat plant and it will be launched in India in 2025 only. The auto company will announce the booking date and price of the EV soon. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come promising a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. It will be sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa.

What propels Maruti Suzuki's top EV maker ambition

While talking about growth projections for EV sales in India, Takeuchi said the introduction of new models and removal of pain points related to charging options were some of the factors which could help in making the segment attractive to customers. To address charging concerns Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will focus on building a robust EV charging infrastructure. A key part of that strategy will be offering EV chargers at home with free installation. There will be city-wide fast charging networks, and a dedicated mobile app as well.

Maruti Suzuki on future electric cars

Maruti Suzuki aims to have six electric vehicle models in its portfolio in the coming years. The company has also said that it could sell future electric cars through the Arena channel. "Future products should be allocated to Arena channel also. So right now we are not thinking of establishing EV only sales channel, but if you know EV sales are drastically increasing, then maybe we can think about it," Takeuchi said.

When asked about recycling of batteries, he stated that the company has set up a joint venture unit and going ahead with plans to expand the network across the country in line with the government policy.

