Mahindra XUV.e9, BE.05 spotted yet again. Check details

It has been raining electric vehicles lately. First it was the much anticipated Tata Curvv EV that was launched, followed by the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV and then the upcoming MG Windsor EV. Beyond these, another Indian carmaker is also prepping up to launch its electric vehicles. We are talking about Mahindra.

Mahindra and Mahindra is planning to introduce a lot of new electric vehicles in the Indian market. The brand will have electric vehicles under the XU

Mahindra and Mahindra is planning to introduce a lot of new electric vehicles in the Indian market. The brand will have electric vehicles under the XUV and BE monikers. Interestingly, new spy shots of the Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 have emerged.

Mahindra XUV.e9

Due to launch in April next year, the Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV has been undergoing extensive road tests for many months and has been spied rather frequently during its testing phase. The latest spy shots leaked on the social media platform ‘X’ showcase the striking front profile of the electric vehicle, alongwith vertically stacked taillights, large wheels with an aerodynamic design, and a curvaceous light bar at the back. The new shots clearly show the thick C-pillar flowing seamlessly into the boot lid.

The XUV.e9 will be Mahindra's first-ever coupe SUV with a fully electric powertrain.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar, XUV400 EV to get massive discounts of up to…

The XUV.e9 will be Mahindra's first-ever coupe SUV with a fully electric powertrain. It will hit the market after the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700, expected to arrive in the Indian market by late 2024 or early 2025.

Mahindra BE.05

Mahindra's BE series will kick off with the BE.05, and the company calls it a Sports Electric Vehicle or SEV. Set to be launched in October 2025, the electric SEV has been spied again on Indian roads, sporting heavy camouflage.

Overall, the design is quite similar to the concept version shown a few years ago. However, the production model seems to have smaller alloy wheels shod with thicker sidewall tires for better compatibility with Indian road conditions. Additionally, the spy shots reveal proper outside rearview mirrors and wipers, which were missing from the concept version.

Also Read : Mahindra BE.05 spied again: And this is how it looks from inside

The INGLO platform will underpin the Mahindra B.E. 05, besides future electric models from the company. Measuring 4,370 mm length, 1,900 mm in width and standing 1,635 mm tall, this coupe-style electric SUV will boast a wheelbase of 2,775 mm.

Mahindra's BE series will kick off with the BE.05, which is set to be launched in October 2025

INGLO supports a range of vehicle lengths from 4.3 to 5 metres. It features wheels at the corners and a flat battery pack in the floorboard, supporting generous legroom for passengers in the rear seat.

This platform supports the 60-80 kWh battery, which is compatible with both Blade and Prismatic battery packs. The batteries achieve 0-80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes through fast charging capable of up to 175 kW.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: