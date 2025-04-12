Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 waiting period extends up to six months

Mahindra & Mahindra recently commenced deliveries of the BE 6 (formerly BE 6e) and XEV 9e electric SUVs, and the automaker handed over 3,000 vehicles to customers in the last few days. The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are witnessing strong demand, and the automaker has confirmed that the waiting period on both models is stretching up to six months in select parts of the country.

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Waiting Period

Mahindra says the XEV 9e is the more popular choice, with 59 per cent of the demand, while the BE 6 is catering to 41 per cent of the demand. Furthermore, most customers are opting for the top-spec Pack Three variant on either offering. The SUV maker said it is working on scaling up deliveries for the new electric SUVs as demand continues to soar. The XEV 9e and BE 6 have received a combined booking of 30,179 units valued at ₹8,472 crore.

The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are available with two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Specifications

The born-electric Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are available with two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Both batteries have been sourced from BYD. Power goes to the rear wheels with a rear axle-mounted electric motor churning out 228 bhp (59 kWh) and 282 bhp (79 kWh). Peak torque stands at 380 Nm on both versions. The Mahindra XEV 9e can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds, while the sportier BE 6 can do the run faster by 0.1 seconds.

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Range

Mahindra claims an ARAI-certified range of 542 km on the 59 kWh battery on the XEV 9e, while the 79 kWh battery pack offers a range of 656 km. The BE 6 offers 557 km (59 kWh) and 683 km (79 kWh) on a single charge. Both the SUVs received a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test results. The BE 6 is priced from ₹18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from ₹21.90 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom.

