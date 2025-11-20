Mahindra BE 6 new edition teased, may get updated headlamp housing

Mahindra Electric SUVs has recently posted a new teaser video hinting at a new upcoming edition of their electric SUVs. The teaser video reveals information about which model the edition will be for, along with some hard-to-catch details about the new version of the SUV.

In the video, a shot of the alloy wheels makes it clear that the SUV being shown in this teaser is the Mahindra BE 6. While there have recently been several instances where the BE 6 Rall-E has been spied testing in various parts of the country, it is still unclear if the teaser is showcasing the same version. Recently, Mahindra had also unveiled its Formula E racecar, which may as well be the inspiration for this version. The phrase “Drive the winning formula" hints strongly towards this.

What to expect from this new edition?

The new teaser offers a quick preview of the front and rear of the upcoming electric SUV. The front features a scooped bonnet and eyebrow-style LED daytime running lights, similar to the Pack One Above variant of the BE 6, but with notable differences. It has circular projector LED headlamps resembling the BE Rall-E concept shown earlier. The front bash plate appears slightly larger and more rugged than on the BE 6.

From the side, the overall shape closely matches the concept, with a sloping roofline and sharp body lines. Unlike the concept’s steel off-road wheels, the production model sports star-shaped aerodynamic alloy wheels. The concept’s roof carrier is absent in the final version.

At the rear, the teaser reveals a roof spoiler and separated LED light bars, which do not connect across the tailgate like some other EVs. An additional spoiler is positioned above the tail-light area, and an infinity-style logo is visible on the boot. The teaser also briefly shows the front seat headrests, which resemble those on the current BE 6.

The teaser hints at additional elements at the rear of the SUV as well.

When will we be able to see the full picture?

Mahindra will be showcasing this new edition BE 6 electric SUV on November 26 alongside the Mahindra XEV 9S. The launch will take place at the Scream Electric event, to be held in Bengaluru, for the celebration of Mahindra Electric's first anniversary. Keep an eye out for HT Auto for the latest information on the same.

