Mahindra goes dark with BE 6 Batman Edition, limited to 300 units

Updated on: 14 Aug 2025, 21:29 pm
  • The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is limited to just 300 units and is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant with the 79 kWh battery pack.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes priced at ₹27.79 lakh, ex-showroom, and is limited to just 300 units.
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched an all-black limited edition of its BE 6 electric SUV for the Indian market. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is priced at 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be limited to 300 units across the country. Bookings will open on August 23, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20, 2025. This is the first blacked-out iteration of the BE 6 and comes with a series of Batman-themed design elements.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: What’s Special?

The BE 6 Batman Edition is mechanically identical to the standard version of the SUV and gets new cosmetic elements. It features an exclusive Satin Black exterior paint job paired with custom Batman decals on the front doors and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" badging at the rear. It rides on new R20 alloy wheels for a more aggressive stance, while the suspension components have been finished in Alchemy gold.

The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy has been featured across multiple exterior elements, including the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. The Infinity Roof also features the iconic Bat symbol in red, while the Night Trail carpet lamps project the logo onto the ground.

