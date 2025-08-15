Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Top 5 highlights of the limited-run electric SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out an exclusive, all-black iteration of its BE 6 electric SUV for the Indian market. Dubbed the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, this limited-run model is priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be restricted to just 300 units. Bookings open on August 23, with deliveries slated to begin on September 20, 2025, coinciding with International Batman Day. While mechanically identical to the standard BE 6 Pack Three, the Batman Edition packs a wide range of bespoke cosmetic elements, both inside and out, inspired by the Caped Crusader himself.

1 Satin Black finish with Batman-themed detailing: The BE 6 Batman Edition stands out with its exclusive Satin Black exterior colour, which is paired with custom Batman graphics on the front doors. At the rear, the SUV gets custom “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” badging, adding to its exclusivity. It rides on new R20 alloy wheels to complete the beefy look, while the suspension components get a contrasting Alchemy Gold finish for a sporty stance.

2 Iconic Bat emblems across the exterior: The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem makes multiple appearances across the exterior of the car, including the hub caps to the front quarter panels, rear bumper, and even the rear windshield. The Infinity Roof carries a huge Bat symbol in red, and the Night Trail carpet lamps project the logo onto the ground, a subtle nod to the iconic Bat-Signal.

3 Bespoke interior with gold accent stitching: The BE 6 Batman Edition’s cabin features a mix of suede and leather upholstery finished with gold sepia accent stitching. The dashboard is fitted with a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with an individual serial number, underlining its limited-run status. The charcoal leather instrument panel is framed by a brushed gold halo that wraps around the driver’s cockpit.

5 Performance and range unchanged from Pack Three variant: Under the skin, the BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the Pack Three variant of the electric SUV with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. This setup enables a driving range of up to 682 km on a single charge and produces 285 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The Mahindra BE 6 further supports DC fast charging up to 175 kW, allowing a 20–80 per cent top-up in just 20 minutes.

