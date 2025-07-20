Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Which electric MPV will you pick

Kia India has formally joined the all-electric MPV class with the introduction of the Carens Clavis EV . The all-electric vehicle is being offered only as a seven-seater and is the company's first mass-market EV for Indian customers. Locally produced with the option of multiple batteries, the Carens Clavis EV is also supported by connected charging solutions through the MyKia app, which grants access to more than 11,000 charging stations nationwide.

With its premium positioning and affordable price, the Clavis EV also takes on the better-established BYD eMax 7—a completely-imported electric MPV from China that is already well-established in the premium EV segment. Both of these models appeal to families as well as long-distance users, so their variations in terms of pricing, performance, and usability become central to aiding customers in their decision-making as to which one represents the better deal.

Perhaps the biggest strength of the Kia Carens Clavis EV is its price. The MPV comes in four trims: HTK+, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX+, priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared with this, the BYD eMax 7 comes in two main trims—Premium and Superior—and both can be had with a six-seater or seven-seater layout. The prices of the eMax 7 vary from ₹26.90 lakh to ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

This implies the Clavis EV cuts the price of the eMax 7 at least by ₹6 lakh at the base level, and up to ₹8 lakh on certain trims. Even the range-topping variant of the Kia is cheaper than the base variant of the BYD, making it an option preferred by those valuing cost.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Battery and performance

When it comes to battery and powertrain configurations, both MPVs offer multiple options. The Kia Carens Clavis EV shares its battery packs with the Hyundai Creta EV, providing two lithium-ion battery options: a 42 kWh pack and a larger 51.4 kWh unit. The smaller battery is paired with an electric motor that produces 133 bhp, while the larger battery comes with a motor delivering 169 bhp. In both cases, the peak torque remains constant at 255 Nm.

The BYD eMax 7, meanwhile, is positioned as a more powerful offering. It also gets two battery pack choices—55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh. The smaller pack delivers 161 bhp, while the larger battery powers a motor producing 201 bhp. Both variants of the eMax 7 generate a peak torque of 310 Nm. On paper, the BYD clearly offers more performance, especially for highway cruising and heavier loads. However, Kia’s approach seems to favour a balance between everyday practicality and affordability, making it more suitable for urban and semi-urban commutes.

Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7: Range

Range is another critical area of comparison, especially for families and intercity travelers. The Kia Carens Clavis EV offers an ARAI-certified MIDC range of 404 km for the 42 kWh battery and 490 km for the 51.4 kWh version. These figures suggest that the MPV should be able to handle most long commutes with a single overnight charge.

The BYD eMax 7, on the other hand, provides even higher range figures—420 km for the 55.4 kWh battery and 530 km for the larger 71.8 kWh pack. However, it is important to note that these numbers are based on the NEDC cycle, which is known to be less conservative than the MIDC or WLTP standards. This means that real-world driving range for both MPVs may not differ as drastically as the numbers suggest. Nonetheless, for buyers solely focused on higher range estimates, the BYD does hold a marginal advantage.

