Kia Carens Clavis EV launch today, the latest electric MPV in the block

Kia India is all set to launch the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which is a pure electric iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Kia Carens Clavis that was launched in India earlier this year. With the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the South Korean car manufacturer is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market as well as boost its overall sales numbers.

Kia has already teased the Carens Clavis EV on its social media channels, giving us a preview of how the upcoming model would look and what its key features would be. Upon launch, Kia Carens Clavis EV is going to be the automaker's first-ever made-in-India electric car. Also, it is expected to be the most affordable Kia EV launched in India to date.