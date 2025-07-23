Kia Carens Clavis EV on wishlist? Five highlights you must know before buying

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with a plethora of practical elements and looks like a frills free electric family car.

The Indian electric car market has been witnessing a lot of activity in July 2025. While the MG M9 EV has been launched as an electric luxury MPV and as the first model to be sold through the premium MG Select retail network, Kia has introduced the Carens Clavis EV as the brand's first made-in-India electric car. Also, this is the most affordable electric car from the South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai group.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with an appearance that doesn't demand much attention but promises to fulfil the basics right. Interestingly, this is where the Kia Carens Clavis EV is striking a chord in a market that has been becoming obsessed with flashy cars.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive: Does the style match the substance?

HT Auto has already driven the car to review it, and here are some key highlights of the electric MPV that grabbed our attention, and we believe you should know if you are planning to buy this EV.