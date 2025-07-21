Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings to commence on July 22 at 25,000. Check details

The bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis EV are set to commence from July 22, 2025 at ₹25,000. The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes as an all-electric version of the internal combustion engine-propelled Carens Clavis. Available in four trims: HTK+, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX+, the Carens Clavis EV is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specs

The Clavis EV offers two battery pack options to suit different user needs. The lower-end models are fitted with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a certified driving range of 404 km. This model is coupled with an electric motor rated at 132 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. In contrast, the extended-range (ER) models have a 51.4kWh battery pack, boosting the claimed range to 490 km.

This larger unit is paired with a more powerful 169 bhp motor, although peak torque remains identical at 255 Nm. Both configurations offer four regenerative braking levels, including the convenience-focused i-Pedal mode that enables one-pedal driving. Regenerative braking can also be adjusted via paddle shifters for a more customised experience.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Design

The design language is the same as the ICE Carens Clavis except for electric-specific modifications. The charging port is integrated into the closed grille, while the LED DRLs traverse the width of the front profile. The rest of the design is most probably going to be the same to provide maximum space in the cabin.

The model receives new 17-inch aero alloy wheels that provide the electric Carens Clavis with a different look. The model also features an underbody cover, but ground clearance is 5 mm higher than its ICE counterpart, at 200 mm.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Features

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable three-row electric to hit the Indian market. Kia has freed up space by relocating the gear shifter to the steering column, rather than a traditional shifter. The electric MPV features a 26.6-inch panoramic screen made up of two screens for the digital console and infotainment system.

The model is equipped with more than 90 linked features, in addition to inheriting features such as Level 2 ADAS, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a one-touch tumble-down second row seat, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and many others.

