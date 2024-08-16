In pics: Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series launched in India
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 17:38 PM
Ola Electric has just launched their first e-motorcycle lineup under the Roadster name and a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). There are three variants available and deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2025. Read more Read less 1/9 Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series has been launched with three variants and a starting price of ₹74,999 | Pictured above: Ola Roadster Pro 2/9 Ola Roadster e-motorcycles series on stage during a keynote from Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. 3/9 The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant from the series and it is available with three battery pack options. The top spec promises 17.4 bhp of peak power and 248 km of single charge range. 4/9 The Ola Roadster receives a 6.8-inch TFT display with MoveOS 5, and with it, the e-motorcycle will feature advanced regen, proximity unlock, single-channel ABS along with cornering ABS. 5/9 The Ola Roadster suspended by a monoshock at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes and comes with Auto Hill Hold. 6/9 The Ola Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is available with two battery pack options. The bigger variant promises 579 km of range on a single charge. 7/9 The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge. 8/9 The Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display that features MoveOS 5 with features such as advanced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation. 9/9 Ola Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on front disc brakes with brake by wire technology.
16 Aug 2024, 17:38 PM IST