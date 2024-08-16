In pics: Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series launched in India

Ola Electric has just launched their first e-motorcycle lineup under the Roadster name and a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). There are three

...

Ola Electric has just launched their first e-motorcycle lineup under the Roadster name and a starting price of ₹ 74,999 (ex-showroom). There are three variants available and deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2025.

Read more

Read less