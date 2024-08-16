Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Ola Roadster E Motorcycle Series Launched In India

In pics: Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 17:38 PM
Follow us on:
Ola Electric has just launched their first e-motorcycle lineup under the Roadster name and a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). There are three
...
1/9 Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series has been launched with three variants and a starting price of 74,999 | Pictured above: Ola Roadster Pro
2/9 Ola Roadster e-motorcycles series on stage during a keynote from Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. 
3/9 The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant from the series and it is available with three battery pack options. The top spec promises 17.4 bhp of peak power and 248 km of single charge range.  

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 74,999 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Lectrix LXS 3.0
MaxSpeed Icon54 kmph
₹96,990
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon80 km
₹85,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
4/9 The Ola Roadster receives a 6.8-inch TFT display with MoveOS 5, and with it, the e-motorcycle will feature advanced regen, proximity unlock, single-channel ABS along with cornering ABS. 
5/9 The Ola Roadster suspended by a monoshock at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes and comes with Auto Hill Hold.  
6/9 The Ola Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is available with two battery pack options. The bigger variant promises 579 km of range on a single charge. 
7/9 The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from 74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge. 
8/9 The Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display that features MoveOS 5 with features such as advanced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation. 
9/9 Ola Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on front disc brakes with brake by wire technology. 
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 17:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola Roadster
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS