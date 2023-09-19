Ola S1 range of scooters are available with benefits of up to ₹19,500 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
The offer is available till September 20
All three Ola scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X are available with this festive benefits
The festive benefits for Ola S1 range include up to ₹10,000 exchange bonus and 50% off on extended warranty
The benefits also include zero downpayment, zero processing fee and zero cost EMI
Ola Electric is hoping to attract more buyers with this festive offer
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has started rolling out beta versions of the MoveOS 4 for its scooters
Public roll out of MoveOS 4 is expected to occur in late October 2023
The new MoveOS 4 comes with a wide range of updates