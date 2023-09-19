Ola Electric is offering festive benefits on its S1 range of scooters

Published Sep 19, 2023

Ola S1 range of scooters are available with benefits of up to 19,500 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

The offer is available till September 20

All three Ola scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X are available with this festive benefits

The festive benefits for Ola S1 range include up to 10,000 exchange bonus and 50% off on extended warranty

 Check product page

The benefits also include zero downpayment, zero processing fee and zero cost EMI

Ola Electric is hoping to attract more buyers with this festive offer

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has started rolling out beta versions of the MoveOS 4 for its scooters

Public roll out of MoveOS 4 is expected to occur in late October 2023

The new MoveOS 4 comes with a wide range of updates
